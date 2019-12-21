Divorce is no joke, shouldn’t be option in your marriage ― Juliet Mgborukwe

Kindly Share This Story:

Ayo Onikoyi

Nollywood actress, Juliet Mgborukwe has announced her divorce from her former husband, Chima Ojokwu, claiming “Divorcing a Narcissist is one of the most painful and stressful situations you can ever imagine! I wish it didn’t have to end this way but at the end of it, all that counts is what is in the best interest of my beautiful babies.”

The movie star and former TV girl made this known via her Instagram page on Thursday, December 19, 2019. According to her, even though it has been the most stressful one year, she is happy to be finally done with the divorce proceeding.

“After years of not wanting to let go, I have conquered my greatest fear of losing my family but I also gained the strength to never give up and the love to put my children’s needs before my own. I am a ‘mom’ first and that is what I will always be. Divorce is no joke and shouldn’t be an option in your marriage, but if it puts your life and your kids’ life at risk, all I will say to you is please be brave,” she wrote.

Vanguard

