Delta oil community shuts down Shell Company flow station

By Perez Brisibe

Locals from Ojobo community in Burutu local government area of Delta State, have stormed the Beneside Flow station operated by Shell Petroleum Development Company, SPDC leading to a forceful shutdown of the facility.

The protest is coming two days after the community issued a 48hours ultimatum to SPDC to address issues the company entered with the community as contained in an existing General Memorandum of Understanding, GMoU.

The protesters who are mainly women in their hundreds, stormed the facility in speed boats and wooden canoes in protest with a vow to continue their siege on the flow station until their demands are met.

