DELSU: Oleh Campus gets new provost

The Management of the Delta State University (DELSU), Abraka, has appointed Prof Ifo Alex Amata as Provost of the Asaba Campus of DELSU.

Prof Amata took over from Prof Stephen Emosaiure, who served as Provost for four years-two tenures each of two years.

READ ALSO: Obaseki tasks new waste management board on service delivery

Until his appointment, he served the university at various capacities as Head of Department Animal Sciences from February 2018 to April 2019. Also, from 8th April 2019 to 8th November 2019 as Director, Centre for Research and International Programmes.

His appointment as Provost Oleh Campus of Delta State University, Abraka, commenced on November 8, 2019, for the next 2 years, renewable for another 2 years. He is married with children.

VANGUARD