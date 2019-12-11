Dee Doris drops visuals for ‘In This Place’

Dee Doris

By Juliet Ebirim

Dee Doris is a gospel music artiste under the Loveworld Music and Arts Ministry ( LMAM ). A vital member and ordained deaconess in Christ Embassy, she is presently the LMAM Zonal Director for Christ Port Harcourt Zone 1, Rivers State, Nigeria.

According to the Delta State-born singer, “In This Place” is a beautiful, inspirational and uplifting song birthed in the place of prayer. Her words: “This song was inspired, written and composed through the teachings of Rev Dr Chris Oyahkilome. This project has been a very beautiful experience for me. A lot was put in place to ensure the successful result we are experiencing today.”

Having embarked on radio tours, concerts and ministrations to promote the song, Dee Doris decided to work on the final stage of the song which is the visuals. “In This Place” was studio produced in December 2018 by Teamusic Productions. “It took nine months to fully promote this song and the music video shoot which held in Lagos and Port-harcourt, was done by Carel Film. This amazing video which is available on www.deedorismusic.com is out to bless everyone.” she said.

