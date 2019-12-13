Cult Group: 2 charged with managing, creating Platform

The police on Friday brought two men before a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State, for allegedly belonging to and managing an unlawful society.

The defendants – Azeez Isiaka, 25, and Adetola Monsuru, 22 – are facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and membership of an unlawful society.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecutor, ASP Roman Unuigbe, told the court that the defendants committed the offenses on Sept. 8, at 8.30 p.m. at Alagbado area of Lagos State.

According to him, the defendants started a unit of Eiye confraternity in that area and recruited some young people who had been disturbing the neighborhood.

He said that the accomplices of the defendants were arrested for robbing some houses, which resulted in the death of a security guard.

Unuigbe told the court that although the defendants did not participate in the robbery, they started the unit and gave the accomplices a platform to commit the robbery, in contravention of Sections 411 and 41 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 41 prescribes seven years’ imprisonment for management of an unlawful society while Section 411 provides for a two-year jail term for conspiracy.

Chief Magistrate P.A. Ojo admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

He directed that both sureties must be blood relations of the defendants, gainfully employed and have evidence of three years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

Ojo adjourned the case until Jan. 13, 2020, for mention.

