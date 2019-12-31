Cross-over night: Enugu govt bans burning of tyres on roads

Kindly Share This Story:

The Enugu State government has advised residents of the state to desist from burning tyres and other inflammable items on the roads during this night’s New Year cross-over celebration.

In a statement by the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Greg Nnaji, the state government stated that such acts, usually carried out on the eve of New Year, destroy the roads it spent huge amount of money to construct and rehabilitate.

Engr. Nnaji, who reemphasized the need for residents of the state to protect the existing road infrastructure during this festive season and beyond, disclosed that “our people will move round to apprehend those who will violate this directive”.

He, therefore, called on the security agencies to take adequate steps to ensure strict compliance with the ban in line with the state government’s commitment towards the provision of sustainable infrastructure in the state for the wellbeing of the people.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: