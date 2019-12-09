Court remand police officer in prison over alleged murder of truck driver in Ondo

By Dayo Johson

The 37-year-old trigger happy police sergeant Idowu Omosuyi who murdered a truck driver at a Police checkpoint in Uso, Owo area of Ondo state has been ordered to be remanded at Olokuta Correctional Service by an Akure Chief Magistrate Court.

The accused person shot the truck driver, Ade Saleh on his head with AK47 rifle, which led to his instant death.

Omosuyi was charged before Magistrate Charity Adeyanju, on a one count charge of murder.

The police prosecutor, inspector Goodluck Uloh said the accused committed the offence on December 2, 2019, at about 2pm, along Uso- Owo road while on official duty.

Uloh told the court that the offence committed was contrary to section 316 and punishable under section 319 on the criminal code cap 37, Volume 1, of the Ondo State of Nigeria 2006.

Counsel to the accused person, Ikujuni Ademola prayed the court to order that he returns back to the Police custody.

But the trial Magistrate, Adeyanju ordered that the defendant be remanded in Olokuta, Correctional service till December 27, 2019, for hearing of the motion.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of the state police command, Femi Joseph has assured members of the public that the accused person would not be protected being a policeman but would face the full weight of the law.

According to him, the office you occupy is not a license for you to commit extra-judicial murder. His case will serve as a deterrent to others.

Joseph said “We want to restate our earlier stand that the command and indeed the Nigeria police will never shield any of his personnel that commits any manner of infraction or illegality.

Recall that five others who were at the checkpoint where the truck driver was shot dead were apprehended.

Sergeant Omosuyi shot the truck driver because he failed to part with N50 bride at the police checkpoint after insisting that his vehicle documents were complete. The killer cop shot him in the head and he died on the spot while others fled into the bush as the deceased colleagues went on a rampage protesting his death Other truck drivers and the residents of the town barricaded the expressway for several hours. End