Court orders Naira Marley to appear before it Jan 14

By Onozure Dania – Lagos

A Tinubu Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Lagos Island has ordered a musician, Adeyemi Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley to appear before the court on January 14, 2020, for arraignment over alleged car theft.

Mr Tajudeen Elias threatened to issue a bench warrant for Marley’s arrest if that he failed to appear, before the court.

The Chief Magistrate made the order in the trial of three other defendants including two of Marley’s brothers.

The defendants, Idris Fashola, 18; Babatunde Fashola, 24; and Kunle Obere, 22.

They are facing a four-count charge bordering on conspiracy, stealing, assault and obstructing the arrest of Marley.

They were arraigned on December 16, but Marley was absent.

The court granted the three defendants N500,000 bail with two sureties in the like sum.

Magistrate Elias ordered the Investigative Police Officer (IPO) to produce Marley before the court today (December 31), when the case would be listed for further hearing.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

