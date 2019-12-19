Court Invasion: Senate gives DSS, AGF, Falana, others 24hrs to submit testimonies

Kindly Share This Story:

By Henry Umoru

The Senate has given the Department of State Service (DSS), the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, SAN, Femi Falana(SAN), Counsel for the detained #Revolutionnow Campaigner, Omoyele Sowore an ultimatum of 24 hours to submit their Memoranda.

The order was given on Wednesday by Senator Michael Opeyemi Bamidele led Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters for the Minister and others to submit their memoranda to the Committee Secretariat over alleged invasion of a courtroom.

Also mandated to submit Memoranda to the Senate Panel are the Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Commission, Barrister Tony Ojukwu, Office of the Chief Judge of Federal High Court and the presiding Judge at the time of the alleged invasion, Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu.

Speaking on Thursday in Abuja, Chairman of the Committee, Senator Michael Opeyemi Bamidele stated that the panel was unable to proceed with the scheduled investigative hearing after the Senate had suspended all activities in honour of Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu who slumped and died in Abuja on Wednesday.

He said, “We are not able to proceed with the hearing because we lost one of our colleagues yesterday. He was on the floor of the Senate two days ago. We need to show concern for the Departed soul. Therefore avail us with memorandum within 24 hours. We have contacted the Office of the Chief of the High Court to give us perspective if what happened including the presiding judge”. We’ll like to have the memoranda before the close of work on Friday”.

Present at the hearing were the Director-General, DSS, Yusuf Bichi,. the Solicitor-General of the Federation, Dayo Apata, representative from Falana Chamber.

Recall that DSS operatives had allegedly invaded the Federal High Court in Abuja to rearrest the Journalist and publisher of SaharaReporter, Sowore few hours after he was released.

