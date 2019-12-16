Court clears Ganduje of bribery charges

A Federal High Court in Kano has on Monday dismissed a suit filed by a Kano based lawyer Bulama Bukarti seeking an order of the court compelling the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to investigate the state Governor Abdullahi Ganduje for allegedly receiving graft from a contractor.

The Judge dismissed the case for lack of substantial evidence.

Bulama had approached the court seeking an order to ask EFCC to provide report of its forensic investigation analysis on the said video showing Ganduje receiving bribe from an unknown contractor.