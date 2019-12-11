A group of Nigerian professionals has concluded plans to launch the first construction and real estate e-commerce platform, LivenVend, in order to make the construction industry more data driven.

A statement by the Co-Founder of the platform, John Oamen, said the platform would provide real-time market trend reports to enable investors, commercial and builders with the most accurate construction information.

The statement reads: “, “Innovation is upon us and we must keep working to ensure that we are rewriting the African story with every single code and app” he said. “We have assembled a stellar team to bring a fresh experience to finding current prices and what price changes are occurring which can be tracked for better project deliveries. We believe we are key to potential builders, and those in the diaspora seeking to invest locally; building with confidence and assurance because for the first time they have a set of tools and a reliable partner to plan with.

“The LiveVend team has a mission invoking slogan: Unlocking the next million homes! With LiveVend, they are encouraging houses and estates to spring up in every part of the country, allowing even the most naive builder to take on that project with the certainty of outcome. LiveVend is more than an app, it is a platform that supports the entire value chain in the property sector.’

The digital launch party is set to hold on Tuesday December 10, 2019, on social media platforms.

LiveVend is driving the construction industry towards becoming more data-dependent and driven. As part of Cutstruct Technology Limited, LiveVend provides the intelligence and data required for better project planning and market entry.

Vanguard