Commonwealth doctors task FG on security, welfare

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Obinna

As the body of the murdered Prof Jerome Elusiyan was laid to rest weekend, the Commonwealth Medical Association, CMA, has called for improved security and ambulance services on Nigerian highways in order to avert needless killings and other social vices.

The CMA also expressed dismay over what it described as “an unholy killing and kidnapping” of Medical doctors, health professionals and Aid workers, especially in the North Eastern part of Nigeria, in the course of their sacred duties. is one too many for Nigeria and her health community.

READ ALSO:

Speaking through its President, Dr. Osahon Enabulele, the CMA, which is umbrella body of medical doctors in the Commonwealth, expressed sadness over the gruesome murder of Prof Elusiyan by unknown gunmen.

Enabulele said: “Importantly, Nigeria government should conduct an urgent appraisal of the security situation with a view to strengthening the security system through the deployment of more effective security measures, along with the concrete address of other social determinants.

“The CMA finds it worrisome and totally unacceptable the fact that some kidnapped medical doctors and health workers are yet to be released after over a year in the kidnappers’ den.

“This calls for great concern, especially at this time when Nigeria is grappling with a burgeoning phenomenon of external brain drain from her health sector.”

He said the government at should do more to protect her citizens, including medical doctors and other health workers who stayed back in Nigeria to render health care services and mentor younger generations.

“The CMA passionately calls for strengthening of security measures in the health workplace to safeguard the few numbers of medical doctors and other health professionals currently working in Nigeria so as not to lose them to more secure and receptive climates.”

He recalled that late Elusiyan was a reputable professor of paediatrics and the Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee of the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital, before he was killed in the line of duty while returning from a clinical examination of undergraduate medical students of Ambrose Alli University in Edo State.

“As Prof. Jerome Elusiyan begins his final journey home today, CMA condoles with his immediate family, the Nigerian government, and the Nigerian Medical Association and the Nigerian health community over the sad demise of Prof. Jerome Elusiyan. We pray for their comfort and the eternal repose of the great soul.”

Kindly Share This Story: