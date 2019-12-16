CNPP tasks Enugu State Govt on development

Kindly Share This Story:

By Anayo Okoli, Enugu

Enugu state Conference of Nigeria Political Parties, CNPP, has called the Enugu State Government to implement people-oriented policies for the good of the masses.

Specifically, CNPP tasked the Government to wake up from what it referred to as its “existential slumber” and touch the people of the state positively with good developments.

CNPP In a statement signed by its Chairman, Chief Adonis Igwe said that “in Enugu State, ordinary water is like sourcing for gold mine or crude oil.

“I don’t know or remember how many streets in Enugu with pipe born water. So shameful to know that the entire state depends on commercial water vendors and even the seat of power most of the times depends on this people for their water need’.

The group urged called the state government to “sit up to its responsibility before the entire state wallow in trachoma disease”

“We call on the government to wake up, reach out to investors and facilitate the establishment of companies to create job for the Enugu people, especially the youth who have not benefited any single thing from this government apart from the fictitious skill acquisition where one is expected to learn everything about computer under three days, who is deceiving who.

“The Entrepreneurial office in the state is a big sham and the staff are also collaborators which is so bad for the state.

“During the last administration in the Enugu state, to an extent the state witnessed infrastructural turnaround and one expected that incoming government will continue on another direction to improve, uplift and redefine the lives of people of the state especially the young ones in the state.

“The Enugu State CNPP is calling on the government of the state to rise on its feet and begin to implement people oriented policies especially as the tenure of this administration is about to end or this government will go down in history as the worst and most clueless administration Enugu State ever had” the statement said.

