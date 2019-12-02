Breaking News
Climate change: NCF vows to establish 25% forest cover in Nigeria

By Ike Uchechukwu – Calabar

A  forest conservation organisation operating under the aegis of Nigeria  Conservation Foundation  NCF,has restated its avowed committment  to established a 25% forest cover to mitigate the effect of climate change in Nigeria.
The foundation made this known on Monday in Calabar  during the flagging  off ceremony to mark the  global climate strike week for awareness  creation  on climat change in Cross River
NCF projects manager in  Cross River State, Emmanuel Owan said  that the exercise was aimed at addressing the problem posed by climate change and associated witg environmental challenges in the country.

 Owan  said the awareness was pivotal for the people of Cross River State so as to enable them contribute their quota towards the mitigation of climate change effect which has resulted  to harsh weather condition in Nigeria and other parts of the world.
The project manager who spoke on the the theme “nature-based solution for climate resilience” explained  that  for the target to be achieved  NCF has a task of  planting about 3 million trees across Nigeria.
He said that the organization has  partnered the government of  River State  with other conservation agencies /clubs in schools in the three senatorial districts  for  planting of  20,000 trees before the year runs out.
His words :” NCF boss said,Today we are marking the climate action week and we are trying to create awareness and sensitization in the need to plant a tree and also develop mitigation strategies.
“NCF  has a mandate to within a few years establish a 25% forest cover for the country and by doing that we plant trees every year.
“We have planted over three million trees across the country and during the wet Carnival we collaborated with the state government to plant 20,000 trees including donation to school conservation clubs across the state”,

The NCF manager added that  climate change has an immense effect on the society including change in rainfall pattern, crop shortage, heat intensity and called on everyone to plant a tree wherever they are.
On his part , the permanent secretary Cross River State Ministry of Climate Change and Forestry, Ogbang Akwaji, said the 50% of the remaining rain forest in the country hence is nature’s gift to the world was domiciled in the state
He said the government was committed to protecting the forests and salvaging the environment hence the creation of a climate change and Forestry ministry underscores this.
The state government he said will use what nature has blessed it with in salvaging the world  and called on all to key into this by planting a tree.

