Christmas Celebration: First Lady, Aisha Buhari reaches out to the poor

Kindly Share This Story:

The First Lady of Nigeria, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, showed love to the less privileged, destitute and the poor of the Cathedral Church of Christ, Marina Lagos as she reached out to them with hampers filled with different items ranging from Milo, spaghetti to cornflakes, milk, Quacker oats e.t.c. to mention a few.

In his address, Dr. Wole Aboderin, who is the Special Adviser on NGOs to the President, Office of the Wife of the President stated that this is a usual gesture from the office of the First Lady during the Yuletide every year.

Aboderin added that the purpose of this year’s edition of the programme was to reach out to the less privileged in the society by the office of the wife of President, especially during the festive season.

“My office is the one saddled with Non Governmental activities. So, on behalf of Aisha Buhari Foundation, we want to bring smiles to the faces of the elderly, less privileged, and physically challenged persons in the society.

“The First Lady believes in showing love to the less privileged, who couldn’t afford things like this by making them share in the joy of the season,” he said.

READ ALSO: Police officer shoots young man dead in Lagos

One of the beneficiaries of the gesture, Mrs. Cornelia Olufunmilola Ademokun, who attends the Cathedral Church of Christ, Marina could not hide her feelings and she expressed happiness with what the First Lady had done.

“This is very generous, and very kind of the First Lady, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, who is looking at the side of the less privileged, destitute and the poor.

“God would continue to prosper her and her husband. Her children would receive the good reward and God would bless the family.

“This is a big surprise, we are very grateful to her for the good gesture and on behalf of other beneficiaries, I say thank you,” she said.

In his comment, the Provost of the Cathedral Church of Christ, Marina Lagos, Very Reverend Adebola Ojofeitimi stated that this is the season in which God himself showed us mercy and everlasting love by sending His only begotten son, Jesus Christ to bail us out of our predicaments.

“That is why we are so happy. This is a kind gesture by the First Lady. She is demonstrating love, this is what everybody in the country should emulate so that this country would be better for all of us.

“So, I appreciate the First Lady for this gesture. I pray that God Almighty would continue to abide with her and strengthen her,” he said.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: