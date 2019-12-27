Kindly Share This Story:

Preaches love, compassion

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Thursday visited the Paediatric, emergency and orthopaedic wards of the Lagos Island General Hospital, Broad Street, to celebrate Christmas and boxing days with the in-patients battling various health conditions.

The Governor while at the hospital, discussed with the patients, cheering them up, encouraging them and also prayed for their recovery.

Sanwo-Olu also toured facilities of the oldest General Hospital in Nigeria to ascertain the level of work done on the renovation of the Accident and Emergency ward building.

The Governor explained that his visit, which has been a tradition even before he came into political office was to share memorable moments with those in the hospital at a time when every other person is in joyous mood at home.

ALSO READ:

Sanwo-Olu said: “Christmas offers us an opportunity to spare a thought for the infirm. We need to share moments like this with them so that they also can feel the greatness of the season even though they are not entirely fit.”

“We must also remember that this season teaches us to love, compassion and selflessness. While the majority of us have our relatives and friends with us to mark the Christmas day, we need to understand that several families are in pain because their loved ones are battling various ailments at the hospital. So, it’s no Christmas for these people because they need to be with their ailing family members.

“On a day like this, I thought it necessary to identify with these families and celebrate with them. I believe this gesture will cheer them up and give them reasons to be happy. We hope that the little we have come to share with them today will strengthen them to get out of the sickbed quicker and better,” Sanwo-Olu said.

The excited patients however prayed for the Governor and wellbeing of his family.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: