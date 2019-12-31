Cholera cases drop by 60% worldwide — WHO

Kindly Share This Story:

…As endemic countries report gains in control

A new report by the World Health Organisation, WHO has shown that number of cholera cases have decreased globally by 60 percent in 2018.

In the report that points to an encouraging trend in cholera prevention and control in the world’s major cholera hotspots, including Haiti, Somalia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, WHO noted that the decrease in the several major cholera -endemic countries demonstrates the increased increased engagement of countries in global efforts to slow and prevent cholera outbreaks.

READ ALSO:

The Director General of Health Organization, WHO, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also noted that it shows the vital role of mass cholera vaccination campaigns.

“We continue to emphasise, however, that the long-term solution for ending cholera lies in increasing access to clean drinking water and providing adequate sanitation and hygiene.”

The report also revealed that there were 499 447 cases of cholera and 2990 deaths in 2018 from 34 countries.

While outbreaks are still ongoing in various countries, the case load represents a significant downward trend in cholera transmission that has continued into 2019, according to data collected by WHO.

Speaking, WHO’s cholera programme in Geneva. Dominique Legros, said: “The global decrease in case numbers we are observing appears to be linked to large-scale vaccination campaigns and countries beginning to adopt the Global Roadmap to 2030 strategy in their national cholera action plans.

“We must continue to strengthen our efforts to engage all cholera-endemic countries in this global strategy to eliminate cholera.”

Nearly 18 million doses of Oral Cholera Vaccine (OCV) were shipped to 11 countries in 2018. Since the OCV stockpile was created in 2013, almost 60 million doses have been shipped worldwide. Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, has provided funding for purchase of the vaccine and financial support for the global vaccination drives.

The Global Task Force on Cholera Control launched the Global Roadmap strategy for effective long-term cholera control and elimination in October 2017. The Global Roadmap aims to reduce cholera deaths by 90% and to eliminate transmission in up to 20 countries by 2030.

The strategy provides a framework for national action plans that emphasise three main axes of cholera control: early detection and rapid response to contain outbreaks a multisectoral approach integrating strengthened surveillance, vaccination, community mobilisation and water, sanitation and hygiene to prevent cholera in hotspots in endemic countries.

Continuing, Legros said: “The Global Roadmap provides clear guidance for how to prevent and, ultimately, to eliminate cholera. Every death from cholera is preventable with the tools we have today.”

The new report shows several countries, including Zambia, South Sudan,United Republic of Tanzania, Somalia, Bangladesh, and Nigeria have made significant progress in developing national action plans within the framework of the Global Roadmap strategy.

“We are seeing the results of countries reporting – and acting – on cholera. And these countries are making remarkable gains in cholera control and prevention,” said Dr Legros.

Kindly Share This Story: