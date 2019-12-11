Cellulant upgrades Tingg to multifunctional app

By Juliet Umeh

Financial Technology Company, Cellulant, said it has re-launched its payment, agent and mobile banking app, Tingg, to an all-in-one, multi-functional consumer app. The new Tingg, according to the company, is set to include a wide array of payment, commerce, and financial services in a single platform that will change the way customers interact with digital payment services across Africa.

The company said that Tingg is the solution to the fragmentation in the African digital payments space, particularly in cross-border payments.

It stated, “As a platform that supports payments, financial services and commerce at a local level, Tingg seeks to eliminate boundaries across channels and geographies. The all-in-one app will offer an integrated and efficient user experience adapted to local contexts, making it easier for customers and businesses to access digital financial services send and accept payments conveniently.

“In Nigeria, with over 25,000 agents spread across 24 states, Tingg has the simple promise of bringing financial services closer to your doorstep.”

CMO Cellulant Nigeria, Lanre Adelanwa said, “It has always been part of our vision to unite Africa through payment, and we are excited as we start this new journey.

Vanguard