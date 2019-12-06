Breaking News
CBN appoints Ahmed Bello Umar, new Director Currency Operations

CBN
The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, has appointed Ahmed Bello Umar as the new Director, Currency Operations Department.

Umar succeeds Mrs. Priscilla Ekwueme Eleje, who exited the bank having reached the statutory retirement age.

A statement signed by the Director, Corporate Communications Department, Isaac Okorafor said Umar, until his redeployment, was the Director, Trade and Exchange Department at the Bank.

