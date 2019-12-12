The African Network for Environment and Economic Justice says the National Cash Transfer Programme is a proof of the success of anti-corruption fight.

Rev. David Ugolor, Executive Director of the organisation in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, said the use of recovered assets to fund pro-poor projects had also improved the fight against corruption in Nigeria.

“As we mark World Anti-corruption Day 2019, it is important to take stock of global and national anti-corruption initiatives over the last year to enable us understand where there has been progress to document lessons learned.

“It is evident that the use of the recovered Abacha loot to fund the national cash transfers programme for the benefit of poor Nigerians provides a significant model for both anti-corruption and development effort going forward,” he said.

.Ugolor said that there was need to sustain and augment the project as Nigeria continued to address corruption.

He said that as at Nov. 30, more than 967,545 households in 29 states in Nigeria were enrolled in the National Cash Transfer Programme to benefit from basic monthly cash transfers of N5,000 from the Abacha funds.

He said that the group’s monitoring reached 24 per cent of the paid beneficiaries in 20 states who were actually receiving these funds.

Ugolor said the group went around with development partners, the media and other stakeholders, to engage with beneficiaries of the programme and it was encouraging to see how the success of anti-corruption efforts is providing palpable benefits.

He said that the use of recovered assets to fund pro-poor programmes could contribute significantly to the effort of the government to eradicate poverty.

Vanguard Nigeria News