Buhari writes senate, requests for confirmation of NAHCON board

…Appoints Olakunle Hassan as new NAHCON Boss

By Henry Umoru, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has written to the Senate, requesting for the Screening and subsequent confirmation of the Chairman and Members of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

The letter dated November 28, 2019, was read during the commencement of plenary by the President of Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan.

The letter reads: “Pursuant to Section 3(2) of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) Act, 2006, I am pleased to forward for confirmation by the Senate the undercoated names of nominees for the positions of Chairman and Members of the National Hajj Commission.”

ALSO READ: 2 men in court over alleged possession of stolen goats

In the letter, President Muhamnadu Buhari has appointed Mallam Zikrullah Olakunle Hassan from Osun State as new Chairman of the National Hajj Commission ( NAHCON) along with 15 others into the Commission.

President Buhari in the letter dated 28th November , 2019 and titled : ” Appointment of Chairman and members of National Hajj Commission of Nigeria ( NAHCON)”, anchored the appointments on section 3(2) of the Commission’s establishment Act 2006.

The letter reads: “Pursuant to Section 3(2) of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) Act, 2006, I am pleased to forward for confirmation by the Senate the undercoated names of nominees for the positions of Chairman and Members of the National Hajj Commission.”

Other nominees into the Commission as contained in the letter are Abdullahi Magaji Hardawa from Bauchi State as Executive Commissioner – Operation, Inspection and Licensing , Nura Hassan Yakasai from Kano State as Executive Commissioner – Policy, Personnel Management and Finance and Sheikh Momoh Suleman Imonikhe from Edo State as Executive Commissioner – Planning , Research, Statistics, Information and Library.

Other nominees to serve as part time members are Halimat Jibril ( Mrs) from Niger State, Abba Jatto from Borno State , Garba Umar from Sokoto State and Ibrahim Ogbonnia Amah from Ebonyi State.

Others are Sadiq Musa from Delta State , Akintunde Basirat Olayinka ( Mrs) from Ogun State, Shehu Dogo as representative of Ministry of Aviation and Nura Abba Rimi as representative of Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Others are Rabi Bello Isa as representative of Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning , Zainab Sherrif as representative of Ministry of Health , Aminu Bako Yarima as representative of Nigeria Immigration Service ( NIS) and Ibrahim Ishaq Nuhu as representative of the Central Bank of Nigeria ( CBN).

The President in the letter added that names of Representatives of the Jama’atul Nasril Islam and the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs , will be sent to the Senate for similar appointment confirmation as soon as the ongoing consultations to that effect were concluded.

The President further said, “The Senate may wish to note that the names of the representatives of the Jama’atul Nasril Islam and the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs will be sent to the Senate, subsequently, once the ongoing consultations are concluded.”

If confirmed by the Senate , Olakunle Hassan will be replacing Barrister Abdullahi Mukhtar Muhammad from Kaduna State as Chairman of the Commission.

Barrister Muhammad was appointed in May 2015 by the immediate past President, Good luck Jonathan.

Meanwhile, the Senate on Tuesday held a minute silence and adjourned plenary in honour of a member of the House of Representatives, Jafaru Iliyasu Auna, who died on Monday in Abuja.

Until his death, Jafa’aru was a member representing Magama/Rijau Federal Constituency of Niger State and member of the House Committee on Public Accounts.

The motion for adjournment was moved by Senate Leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi and seconded by the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe.

There was however a mild drama when the Senate Majority Leader wanted to move a motion for the adjournment of sitting in honour of the late House of Representatives member, his Microphone failed and had to use another Senator’s own and also when the Minority Leader, Avaribe stood to second the motion, his phone did not work and had to use that of the Chairman, Senate Committee on Appropriations, Senator Barau Jibrin, All Progressives Congress, Kano North.

Seconding the motion, Abaribe said that with the development of Microphones not working, it has become very imperative that the time has come for a total renovation of the Senate hallowed Chamber.

Vanguard News