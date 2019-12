Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over a security meeting at the Presidential Villa Abuja.

Present at the meeting are the Service Chiefs and heads of some other security agencies.

Though the agenda of meeting is not yet made public but it is expected to look into security situation in the country and a review of security strategy.

