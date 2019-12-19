Breaking News
Buhari okays forensic audit in NDDC

Directs Ministry of Niger Delta to supervise commission

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved that the Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, be recomposed and inaugurated after the forensic audit of the organization.

This was contained in a two-paragraph statement signed by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina in Abuja on Thursday.

According to the statement, “The President has also directed that the Interim Management Team of the NDDC shall be in place till the forensic is completed and that the supervision of the Commission shall remain under the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs.”

