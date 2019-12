By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting behind closed doors with Governors of the All Progressives Congress, APC, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting started at about 3pm.

Present at the meeting are Governors of Ekiti, Borno, Gombe, Jigawa Niger, Kebbi, Nasarawa, Plateau, Edo, Kaduna, Osun, Ogun Kogi (Deputy).

More details to follow…

Vanguard News Nigeria.