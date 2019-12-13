Buhari congratulates UK Prime Minister, Johnson on election victory 

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Prime Minister Boris Johnson on his election victory in the United Kingdom general election.

President Buhari in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu noted that Britain has been a reliable and historically unique ally of Nigeria, and has particularly supported this administration’s efforts at improving security and recovering stolen assets held in the UK.

The President said he looks forward to continue working with the Prime Minister to forge a stronger Nigeria-UK relationship, especially in the area of trade and economic partnerships which greatly benefits the citizens of both countries.

He wishes Prime Minister Johnson the best of luck as he navigates the people of Britain through the decisive period of leaving the European Union.

