Buhari condemns ISWAP execution of 11 Christians

**Describes group members ‘psychopaths’

The Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the execution of Christians by Islamic State of West Africa Province, (ISWAP) on Christmas Day.

President Buhari said he is “profoundly saddened and shocked” by the action of the “psychopaths” and that “no true Muslim would be shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’ while killing innocent people”.

Buhari also reassured Nigerians that “the collective security of all Nigerians” is his “major preoccupation” and “will continue to intensify efforts towards strengthening international cooperation and collaboration to break the backbone of these evil doers.”

“I am profoundly saddened and shocked by the death of innocent hostages in the hands of remorseless, godless, callous gangs of mass murderers that have given Islam a bad name through their atrocities,” Buhari said.

“We should under no circumstances let the terrorists divide us by turning Christians against Muslims, because these barbaric killers do not represent Islam and millions of other law-abiding Muslims around the world.

“As a President, the collective security of all Nigerians is my major preoccupation and the death of an innocent Christian or Muslim distresses me.

“No true Muslim would be shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’ while killing innocent people, an evil frequently condemned by the Holy Qur’an.

“These agents of darkness are enemies of our common humanity and they don’t spare any victim, whether they are Muslims or Christians, and therefore, we shouldn’t let them divide us and turn us against one another.

“The goal of these psychopaths is to cause confusion and spread distrust between Muslims and Christians, despite the fact that they aren’t representing the interest of Muslims or Islam.

“While I condemn this evil, I wish to reassure Nigerians that this administration will not lower its guard in the war against terrorism.

“We will continue to intensify our efforts towards strengthening international cooperation and collaboration to break the backbone of these evil doers.”

The Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari beckoned on all Nigerians to stand united against terrorism and to avoid unhelpful conspiracy theories that serve the interest of Boko Haram terrorists and ISWAP.

The Nigerian Army has maintained sealed lips on the incident even though Vanguard correspondent tried to reach them.

The acting Director of Defence Information, Brig. Onyema Nwachukwu, while responding to Vanguard’s inquiry on the veracity or otherwise of the report, referred the matter to the Nigerian Army, saying it was the army’s place to react.

But several calls made to the known mobile phone line of the acting Director of Army Public Relations, Col. Sagir Musa, were not answered.

A follow-up text message sent to the number was yet to be responded.

