Buhari, Bakare meet in Aso Rock

Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday met behind closed- doors with Pastor Tunde Bakare of the Latter Rain Assembly, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The agenda of the meeting was not made public and Pastor Bakare did not speak to State House correspondents who mild round him immediately he stepped out of the venue of the meeting.

The Pastor was the President’s running mate in the 2011 election.

The preacher had declared in September he would one day become Nigeria’s president, saying “to this end I was born.”

He made proclamation during a sermon, the video of which went viral on the internet.

He said: “Take it to the mountain top if you have never heard it before. I am saying it to you this morning, in the scheme of things, as far as the politics of Nigeria is concerned, President Buhari is number 15 and yours sincerely is number 16.

“I never said that to you before, I want to let you know it this morning; nothing can change it, in the name of Jesus. He (Buhari) is number 15; I am number 16.

“To this end was I born and for this purpose came I into the world. I have prepared for this for 30 years. When he (Buhari) chose to run in 2019, he is still number 15, when he steps out, I step in.”

