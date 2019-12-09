Breaking: Buhari appoints Nami to replace Fowler, FIRS boss

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Mohammad Nami to replace the Chairman of Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, Babatunde Fowler.

Fowler according to a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu has been directed to hand over to the most senior director on the board.

The President also approved the composition of a new board for FIRS subject to senate confirmation.

Fowlers tenure of four years, though renewable on the discretion of the President expired on Monday, December 9.

More Details Later…