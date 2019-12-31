Breaking News
Buhari appoints Ahmad REA MD

Ogunbiyi UN job in jeopardy

President Muhammadu Buhari

Emma Ujah – Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed a new Managing Director of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA).  He is Ahmad Salihijo Ahmad.

He replaces Mrs. Oginbiyi who was suspended from office, last week.

Ongunbiyi reported to Buhari

Meanwhile a top source at the Federal Ministry of Power revealed to Vanguard that the Minister of Power, Sale Mamman, has personally reported Mrs. Ogunbiyi to President Muhammadu Buhari over alleged infractions.

He said that the allegations against the  suspended MD were weighty to which the attention of Mr. President had to be drawn.

