Buhari appoints Adamu as new AMCON chairman

Buhari writes senate, seeks confirmation of Adamu as AMCON Chair
President Buhari has written to the Senate, seeking for the screening and confirmation of Edward Adamu as Chairman, Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria, AMCON.

The letter dated December 9, 2019, reads: “In accordance with Section 10(1) of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) Act, 2010, I hereby present Mr. Edward Lametek Adamu for confirmation as Chairman of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria by the Distinguished Senate.

“While hoping that this request will receive the usual expeditious consideration of the Senate, please accept, Distinguished Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration.”

President Buhari in the letter also asked the senate to screen and confirm Mohammad Mamman  Nami as the Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS.

