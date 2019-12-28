Breaking: West Ham sack Pellegrini after Leicester loss

Kindly Share This Story:

West Ham has announced the sack of Manuel Pellegrini from his role as head coach of the Premier League side after a run of disappointing results, the latest being a 1-2 loss to Leicester City.

A statement on the club’s website confirming the sack reads, “It is with great disappointment that we’ve had to make this decision. Manuel is a gentleman and it has been a real pleasure to work with someone of his calibre.

“However, it has become clear that a change is required to get the Club back on track in line with our ambitions this season. We felt it was necessary to act now in order to give the new manager as much time as possible to try and achieve that goal.”

West Ham United can confirm that Manuel Pellegrini has left the Club with immediate effect. — West Ham United (@WestHam) December 28, 2019

Kindly Share This Story: