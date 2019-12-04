BREAKING: Senate swears in Smart Adeyemi

By Henry Umoru

THE Senate on Wednesday swore in Senator Smart Adeyemi, All Progressives Congress, APC, Kogi West who was declared a winner in last Saturday 30th November rerun election.

The swearing-in of Adeyemi was a sequel to the judgment of Court of Appeal that called for a rerun of the election in Kogi West.

Senator Adeyemi was sworn-in at 10:35 am immediately after the adoption of the votes and proceedings of Tuesday, December 2, 2019, by the upper chamber.

Recall that at the rerun, Smart Adeyemi defeated Senator Dino Melaye following the announcement of results by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

The oath of office and allegiance were administered on the returning Senator by the Clerk of the Senate, Nelson Ayewor during plenary.

With the swearing in of Adeyemi, the number of All Progressives Congress, APC Senators now stand at 63 while PDP now has 45 Senators, Young Progressives Party, YPP 1.

Recall that the Senator represented Kogi West in the 6th and 7th Senate.

