… Pushes it from N10.33 trillion to N10.594 trillion

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- THE Senate on Thursday passed the 2020 Appropriation Bill to the tune of N10.594 trillion.

The passage was after the consideration of the report of the Senate Committee on Appropriations as presented by the Chairman, Senator Barau Jibrin, All Progressives Congress, APC, Kano North.