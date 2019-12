Kindly Share This Story:

By Mike Eboh

Shareholders of the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas, NLNG, Friday, took Final Investment Decision, FID, on its Train 7 project, kick starting the commencement of the $10 billion LNG expansion project of the company.

The company disclosed that the project would bring all the idle fabrication yards in the country back to life.

