Breaking: NCDMB to extend local content to ongoing railway projects

L-R , Executive Secretary NCDMB, Engr. Simbi Wabote, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Hon Timipreye Silvia, Group Managing Director, Aiteo E&P welcoming the honourable Minister and his guests to the Aiteo NCD Exhibition & mobile office at their sponsored 9th Practical National Content Expo & Conference 2019, in Yenegoa.

By Michael Eboh & Prince Okafor

The Nigerian Content Development Monitoring Board, NCDMB,Wednesday,stated that it is seeking a review of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development, NOGICD, Act to enable it extend the enforcement of local content to ongoing railway projects across the country.

Speaking in Bayelsa, at the ongoing 9th Practical Nigerian Content,Executive Secretary of the NCDMB, Engr. Simbi Wabote, disclosed that the review of the NOGICD Act would prevent a proliferation of regulatory agencies and would enable the Board ensure the enforcement of local content in railway projects and other critical sectors of the country.

Wabote stated that the extending local content to these critical sectors would help drive Nigeria’s economic development and help reduced cost of production in the long run.

With regards to the sectorial and regional market linkages, he promised that the NCDMB would validate and prioritize opportunity sectors for local content development.

Specifically, Wabote stated the Board had been co-opted by the Federal Government into the Local Content Working Committee of the 3,050 megawatts, MW, Mambilla Hydro Electric Power Plant to link the capacities and capabilities built in the oil and gas sector into the delivery of the multi-billion dollar project.

Vanguard

