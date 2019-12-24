Vanguard Logo

BREAKING: DSS releases Sowore from detention

On 6:32 pmIn Newsby
Following the directive from the Federal Government, the Department of State Service (DSS) has finally released Omoyele Sowore on Christmas Eve.

The report, confirmed by his media outfit, Sahara Reporters, through a tweet from their verified Twitter account explained that his release came after the directive from the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami.

