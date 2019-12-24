BREAKING: DSS releases Sowore from detention

Kindly Share This Story:

Following the directive from the Federal Government, the Department of State Service (DSS) has finally released Omoyele Sowore on Christmas Eve.

The report, confirmed by his media outfit, Sahara Reporters, through a tweet from their verified Twitter account explained that his release came after the directive from the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami.

He was released on Tuesday evening following an order to the DSS by Nigeria’s Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), for his freedom.

