BREAKING: DSS releases Dasuki from detention

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

Detained former National Security Adviser, NSA, Col. Sambo Dasuki, retd, has regained his freedom after his over four years detention in custody of the Department of State Services, DSS.

Dasuki’s lawyer, Mr Ahmed Raji, SAN, confirmed the development to Vanguard last night.

Raji who spoke to Vanguard on phone said: “Yes he has been released and he is about to leave the place.”

