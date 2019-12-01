Vanguard Logo

BREAKING: Dangote Refinery takes delivery of world largest crude distillation facility

Dangote Refinery

By Udeme Akpan

Dangote Refinery has taken delivery of the world’s largest crude distillation equipment designed for crude oil processing, thus raising hope for the completion of the project.

The Crude Distillation Column received yesterday, is the largest in terms of distilling capacity which is 650 thousand barrels per stream day.

According to the company, “The significant equipment weighs 2250MT; Length, 112.5m; Width, 14.036m; and Height, 13.752m. The above-mentioned weight does not include the weight of the internal trays which is approx. 536 MT.”

Capt Rajen Sachar, Head, Maritime and Ports Infrastructure of Dangote said that the equipment is the biggest single-train facility used for refining crude.

