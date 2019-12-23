Breaking: Cross River NLC chairmain regains freedom

Kindly Share This Story:

…we paid a whopping 5 million naira…Family Source



By Ike Uchechukwu

The Nigeria Labour Congress Chairman in Cross River, Com Ben Ukpebi who was kidnapped six days ago has been released after a ransom of 5million naira was paid to his captors.

Vanguard learned that he was released at about 9 pm on Sunday night after the family was able to pay 5 million to his abductors who earlier demanded 20million naira.

He was kidnapped on Tuesday evening from his residence at CROSPIL estate at Akpabuyo LGA, of the state.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: