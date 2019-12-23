Breaking News
Breaking: Cross River NLC chairmain regains freedom

…we paid a whopping 5 million naira…Family Source

Breaking: NLC Chairmain regains freedom
By Ike Uchechukwu

The Nigeria Labour Congress Chairman in Cross River, Com Ben Ukpebi who was kidnapped six days ago has been released after a ransom of 5million naira was paid to his captors.

Vanguard learned that he was released at about 9 pm on Sunday night after the family was able to pay 5 million to his abductors who earlier demanded 20million naira.

He was kidnapped on Tuesday evening from his residence at CROSPIL estate at Akpabuyo LGA, of the state.

