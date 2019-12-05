Vanguard Logo

BREAKING: Court finds ex-Gov. Orji Kalu guilty of fraud

Orji-Uzor-Kalu
Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu

A Federal High Court in Lagos on Thursday found a former Governor of Abia, Uzor Kalu, guilty of 39 counts of fraud.

Kalu was charged alongside  Jones Udeogo, the state  Commissioner for Finance during his tenure as the governor.

Kalu’s  company, Slok Nig. Ltd., was also a defendant in the suit.

While Kalu and his company were convicted on all the 39 counts of the fraud charge, Udeogo was found guilty of 34 counts.

