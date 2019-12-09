Breaking: Buhari appoints Nami as new FIRS chief

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Mohammad Nami to replace the Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Babatunde Fowler.

Fowler, according to a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, has been directed to hand over to the most senior director on the FIRS board.

The President also approved the composition of a new board for FIRS subject to Senate confirmation.

Fowler’s tenure of four years, though renewable at the discretion of the President, expired on Monday.

