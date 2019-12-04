Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Breaking: AFN rejects Ogba’s resignation

On 5:06 pmIn Sportsby
RED-HOT

The Congress of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria today in Awka rejected the resignation of a board member Solomon Ọgba who resigned on Monday from the board.

Ọgba was the immediate past President of the Federation now led by Gusau, a time member of House of Reps.

AFN had been immersed in controversies and scandals. Shortly after the scandal of spending 135,000 IAAF money mistakenly sent to it another one emerged when it was revealed that the supervising African body also sent 150,000 dollars to assist it in the African Championship Nigeria hosted in Asaba. The money was said not to be accounted for.

C/River REC’s resignation: PDP wants INEC sanitised(Opens in a new browser tab)

Ogba resigned early this week. It was reported that he cited interference.

The Congress this afternoon rejected his resignation and stated so in the statement it issued at the end of the Congress that was even controversial as some members had insisted that it was not properly convened and, shod not hold.

Below is the text of the statement they issued:

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!