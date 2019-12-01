Breaking News
Translate

Border closure: Cleric wants Nigerians patient

On 8:26 pmIn Newsby

SEME BORDER, Border

A cleric, Rev. Fr. Joachim Ochibili, on Sunday in Lagos appealed to Nigerians to be patient with the Federal Government on its closure of Nigeria’s land borders.

Ochibili, the Parish Priest of St. Theresa’s Catholic Church, Ifako,   Agege, Lagos, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that although the closure resulted in high cost of goods, the situation would improve.

READ ALSO:Islamic torture centres not true reflection of Islamic teachings ― Cleric(Opens in a new browser tab)

The cleric spoke to NAN  on the sidelines of the church’s 2019 Cultural Fiesta with the theme: “Cultural Dance, Our Heritage for National Cohesion”.

“Prices of goods have been going up, and people are really suffering as a result of it.

“In spite of all these, there is still hope and we should still give God thanks.

“In every situation, we must still see the bright side.

“We should hope for the best;  that is why we should continue praying for Nigeria,” he said.

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!