Border closure: Cleric wants Nigerians patient

A cleric, Rev. Fr. Joachim Ochibili, on Sunday in Lagos appealed to Nigerians to be patient with the Federal Government on its closure of Nigeria’s land borders.

Ochibili, the Parish Priest of St. Theresa’s Catholic Church, Ifako, Agege, Lagos, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that although the closure resulted in high cost of goods, the situation would improve.

READ ALSO:

The cleric spoke to NAN on the sidelines of the church’s 2019 Cultural Fiesta with the theme: “Cultural Dance, Our Heritage for National Cohesion”.

“Prices of goods have been going up, and people are really suffering as a result of it.

“In spite of all these, there is still hope and we should still give God thanks.

“In every situation, we must still see the bright side.

“We should hope for the best; that is why we should continue praying for Nigeria,” he said.