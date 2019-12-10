Book Launch: EKEDC powers book on electricity

Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) supported the growth of the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry by embracing the book written by Kofoworola Olokun-Olawoyin titled ‘The Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry- Post Privatisation Realities, Trends and Challenges’ at its launch recently in Lagos.

Chairman, EKEDC Board of Directors Mr Charles Momoh who declared the book launch open, commended the author for the effort and dedication that went into the research and production of the 649-page book looking at the realities, trends and privatisation. He further said that he and the company support great initiatives similar to that which will lead to the desired growth in the sector.

The book was reviewed by the former Senior Special Assistant to former President Goodluck Jonathan on National Integrated Power Projects (NIPP) and Chairman, Presidential Task Force on Power, Mr Reynolds Dagogo-Jack. He called for a sequel of the book which he called “academic” and asked that universities adopt the book in teaching students of power sector related courses about the dynamics of the Nigerian Power Sector.

The book launch attended by eminent Nigerians and major players in the Nigerian Power Sector was chaired by the former governor of Cross River State, Donald Duke. Other eminent Nigerians present at the book launch were the former Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Power and Chairman Designate of Access Bank Plc, Dere Awosika, Director of EKEDC Ernest Oji, Managing Director of EKEDC Adeoye Fadeyibi, Group Managing Director of Sahara Group, Kola Adesina, representative of the Managing Director of Access Bank Plc, former Managing Director of EKEDC, Oladele Amoda among other stakeholders and eminent Nigerians passionate about the power sector.

The book launch also had a panel session where issues and solutions peculiar to the power sector in Nigeria were discussed by top experts. They also proffered lasting solutions to them. Dere Awosika described privatisation of the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry as the way forward as there have been improvements since the takeover by private investors. She also called for a more flexible approach from the regulator to help grow the sector. The author was commended on her efforts in putting together the wonderful piece.

Kofoworola Olokun-Olawoyin is a Nigerian Lawyer who currently works in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry as an Assistant General Manager with Eko Electricity Distribution Company where she handles Legal Advisory and Contracts. She expresses her passion for the promotion of the NESI in this project, a must-read for all Nigerians yearning to understand the dynamics of the power sector.

