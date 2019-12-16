BIC organises first continent-wide art competition

Kindly Share This Story:

By OSA MBONU-AMADI

BIC, the global stationery brand, is organizing its first continent-wide art competition tagged, BIC Art Master Africa 2019. The competition, which aims to foster local creativity, invites African talents to create artwork using the BIC Ball Pen as their medium.

The BIC Art Master competition was first held in South Africa in 2017 and 2018.

Following the success of the campaign in South Africa, the brand decided to expand the competition to include all African countries. Artists residing in Africa were given the opportunity to submit up to three pieces of art on the competition’s site until the 31st of October, for a chance to be titled BIC Art Master Africa champion. The platform has been open for the public to vote for their favourite artwork throughout the month of November.

Yemi, Ojo, Country Business Development Manager said BIC was originally founded on one hero product, BIC’s Cristal ballpoint pen, that served as an essential tool for people everywhere.

The competition will recognize two winners at a special award this December, including a ‘BIC Art Master Africa 2019’ winner and a ‘People’s Choice 2019’ prize winner.

The competition’s champion will be selected by a panel of experts including Ghanaian artist and sculptor, Enam Bosokah; professor and designer, Hein Liebenberg; renowned artists and interior designer, Valerie Manouvrier; professional curator and art advisor, Herve Mikaeloff; and avid art enthusiast and collector and member of BIC’s founding family, Geoffroy Bich.

The winner will receive a USD 1,000 cash prize, a personalized digital gallery space, and a chance to be featured as part of BIC’s art collection, La BIC Collection. The ‘People’s Choice’ prize winner will be selected based on the highest number of votes received by the public and will be granted a cash prize of USD 500 as well as a BIC Artistry Kit.

BIC Art Master Africa 2019 will also look to recognize consumers who engage with the competition by selecting one ‘Lucky Voter’ of those that voted on the competition’s website and one ‘Lucky Influencer’ winner, of those that posted about the competition on social platforms using the #BICArtMaster hashtag. Both winners will be selected at random and will receive a prize worth USD 250 each.

BIC’s connection to art spans more than 60 years, as the brand has provided platforms for artists around the world find great inspiration in creating portraits, designs, sculptures, and installations from the brand’s iconic products. The brand regularly works with artists, designers, curators, and institutions around the world on creative projects and expositions. Last year, BIC hosted in Paris an unprecedented exhibition with 250 works by internationally recognized and upcoming artists, which captured the art community and took its audience on an immersive display.

Vanguard

