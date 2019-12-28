Bet9ja activates ‘Detty Fest December with Teni, Wizkid, Davido, Naira Marley

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

Bet9ja, an indigenous gaming company has once again demonstrated its belief in the Nigerian entertainment industry by throwing its weight behind “Detty Fest December” party which will feature Teni, Wizkid, Davido and Naira Marley in chronological order on different days this December.

According to information available to Showtime Bonus, Bet9ja is pleased with lined up shows and it’s leaving no stone unturned to ensure absolute success for the high octane events.

Speaking on the initiative, the Senior Marketing Manager, Femi Osobajo, said, “since inception of our operations in Nigeria, we have been providing support for the entertainment industry through sponsorships as a strategic partner to enhance the growth of the industry for socio-economic gains that include but not limited to Job creations, talent discovery and general youth empowerment.”

ALSO READ:

“Our decision to embark on the *Detty Fest December* is to connect with citizens and create a platform for them to have the best of fun and leisure during this season and beyond.” Said Osobajo.

Osobajo added that Bet9ja is pleased to contribute to making life meaningful for people beyond gaming. The gaming platform which people see as an alternative source of income has created jobs, supported citizens to live better with direct and indirect employment generation at over 40,000. Many of its agents across the country have incredible stories of zero to hero transformation of life.

With 2019 coming to a close in weeks, it’s interesting to see that bet9ja is ready to spice up the holidays for people with the *Detty Fest December* that will be a time of fun, networking and relaxation to finish the year strong.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: