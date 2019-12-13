Benin City APC rally: l stayed away on my own volition ― Oshiomhole

The National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Adams Oshimhole, has revealed that it was on his own volition that he stayed away from the rally in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

Oshiomhole explained that he did not want the enemies of the party to take advantage of the situation to cause mayhem

The party had planned to use the field of a private school in the city, Garrick Memorial college for the rally to welcome lze lyamu, but the government banned political rallies in the state and warned that any private school that flouted the ban would have its certificate of occupancy revoked.

The inspector General of police also directed the Edo police command to ensure that the rally did not hold owing to pockets of the demonstration by some youths on Thursday in Benin against the event.

But yesterday, Organisers of the event shifted it to the GRA Benin residence of Ize Iyamu. The event held amid singing and dancing by his supporters from the 18 local government areas of the state.

APC national chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, who arrived Benin on Thursday for the rally, stayed away. He said he didn’t want those opposed to the rally to capitalize on his presence to cause mayhem. He said he stayed away on his own volition.

However, the state government, through Mr Crusoe Osagie, the media adviser to Governor Godwin Obaseki, said in a press statement that the rally flopped and that Oshiomhole was placed under arrest.

But Oshiomhole said it was clear that those opposed to the rally planned to cause mayhem and then blame it on him.

“To forestall their evil plan, the event was moved to Ize Iyamu’s residence and l stayed away. It held peacefully”

“The huge crowd at the event attests to its success,” Oshiomhole said.

