Bauchi road crash kills 25 people

By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

Not less than 25 people have been confirmed dead in a fatal road accident that occurred on Thursday evening along Bauchi-Kano road, involving two buses.

The Bauchi Police Command Public Relations Officer, Kamal Datti said in a statement released to newsmen that two vehicles, a Toyota Hummer bus conveying 22 passengers and J5 bus conveying 4 passengers and 20 cows had a head-on collision which led to the death of 25 passengers.

According to him, “With heavy heart, the Command regrets to inform the general public that there was a fatal accident today at a location close to Gubi village, along Bauchi – Kano road involving 2 motor vehicles; a Toyota Hummer bus conveying 22 passengers and J5 bus conveying 4 passengers and 20 cows.

“The accident occurred when the two vehicles were coming from opposite directions and on reaching a point along the road, they had a head-on collision, and as a result all the 26 passengers from the two vehicles sustained serious burn injuries.

The victims were immediately evacuated from the scene by security agents with the assistance of good Samaritans to Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital for treatment. Unfortunately, on reaching the hospital, 25 passengers were confirmed dead by a medical doctor while only one survived, and is on admission receiving treatment.

“Up to the time of this release, only 4 corpses from the J5 bus have been identified by their families and released for burial while 21 from the Toyota Hummer bus are yet to be identified and claimed by their families.

We call on members of the public whose family member(s) left Katsina to Yola in the morning and are still unable to reach them to check at the ATBU Teaching Hospital, please. Investigation is ongoing to ascertain the cause of the accident.”

Vanguard learned that all passengers inside the Toyota Hummer bus boarded from Katsina on their way to Yola while the passengers in the J5 bus were from Bauchi on their way to Kano.

Vanguard News Nigeria.