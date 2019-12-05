Bauchi launches plan to reduce maternal mortality, infant deaths

By Charly Agwam

The Bauchi state government has set up a health committee, ‘Bauchi State Every New Born Care Action Committee’, (BaSENAC) for the dissemination of ‘Every New Born Care Action Plan’ (BaSENAP) in a bid to reduce infant morbidity and maternal mortality rate in the state.

Speaking on Thursday during the unveiling of the action plan which is jointly supported by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the European Union (EU) under one of their programmes, EU-UNICEF Maternal, New-born, Child Health & Nutrition project (MNCHN), the Commissioner for Health, Auwal Jatau lauded the initiative, noting that it will help to reduce the rate of infant morbidity and maternal mortality through constant information dissemination.

The Commissioner who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Dr. Bako Mohammed urged partners of the program to put in their best to ensure that the program succeeds in order to protect the lives of of new born babies and their mothers from sicknesses and death.

He lamented that Bauchi state is contributing negatively to the National Demographic situation, while encouraging partners to work towards changing the narrative to reflect positive change by committing more of their resources to the programme.

“On our part, our ministry is ever ready to support the committee in whatever way necessary to ensure that we safeguard the lives of our pregnant women, their children and their future. More so, we want to ensure that this administration succeeds in improving the health sector to an enviable level, because as they say, health is wealth,” he said.

PDP In their various submissions, representatives of health-related organisations, including UNICEF all agreed that something urgent needs to be done in order to check the high rate of infant morbidity and maternal mortality in the state, while promising to cooperate and support the BaSENAC committee to enable it to succeed in the effective dissemination of the action plan as contained in the document.

Vanguard News