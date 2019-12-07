Banditry: Niger donates vehicles, motorcycles to army

The Secretary to the Niger State Government, Ahmed Matane, on Friday presented three Hilux Pick Up Vans and 33 motorcycles to the 31 Artillery Brigade, Minna.

The government’s gesture was to help in the ongoing fight against banditry and kidnapping in Shiroro, Munya and Rafi local government areas of the state.

A statement issued by the SSG Information Officer, Lawal Tanko, in Minna, said the vehicles and motorcycles would further enhance the logistic capabilities of officers deployed in fighting the criminal elements.

He stressed that the present administration in the state would continue to vote resources to security agencies in the state with a view to achieving the set objectives.

Matane urged residents of the state to be very vigilant, security conscious and report all suspicious characters, movements or objects to security agencies.

In his remarks, the Commander, 31 Artillery Brigade, Minna, Brig.-Gen. Gideon Ajetonmobi, thanked the state government for its support in the fight against all forms of criminalities in the state. (NAN)

Vanguard